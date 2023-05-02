CHRD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.68, changing hands as low as $135.08 per share. Chord Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $93.35 per share, with $181.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.