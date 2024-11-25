CHRD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/27/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/27/24, Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 12/12/24. As a percentage of CHRD's recent stock price of $134.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $123.30 per share, with $190.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.35.

In Monday trading, Chord Energy Corp shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

