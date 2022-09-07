CHRD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.55, changing hands as low as $131.00 per share. Chord Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $90.02 per share, with $181.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.