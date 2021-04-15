Chr. Hansen raises guidance after quarterly profit meets forecast

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen CHRH.CO, which counts some of the world's largest food manufacturers among its customers, on Thursday posted second-quarter profits in line with expectations and adjusted full-year guidance higher.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax and special items of 70.1 million euros ($83.9 million) for the quarter to Feb. 28, matching analyst expectations in a poll compiled by the Danish company.

Chr. Hansen said it now expects full-year organic revenue growth of 6-8%, compared with previous guidance of 5-8%.

($1 = 0.8352 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman )

