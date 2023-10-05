Chr. Hansen Holding - ADR (CHYHY) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 27.95

The average one-year price target for Chr. Hansen Holding - ADR (OTC:CHYHY) has been revised to 27.95 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 26.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.46 to a high of 47.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.54% from the latest reported closing price of 15.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr. Hansen Holding - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHYHY is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ironwood Investment Management holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 20.38% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 5.64% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 13.18% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

