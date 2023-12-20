Chr. Hansen Holding A (CHYHY) Price Target Increased by 8.37% to 16.22

The average one-year price target for Chr. Hansen Holding A (OTCPK:CHYHY) has been revised to 16.22 / share. This is an increase of 8.37% from the prior estimate of 14.97 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.42 to a high of 22.23 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 19.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr. Hansen Holding A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHYHY is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.15% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 824K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 6.94% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 715K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 4.11% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 554K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHYHY by 1.15% over the last quarter.

