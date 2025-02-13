$CHPT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHPT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,363,204 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CHPT:
$CHPT Insider Trading Activity
$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRIK GERDES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,317 shares for an estimated $81,530.
- REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,854 shares for an estimated $80,454.
- JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,935 shares for an estimated $59,899.
- MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,447 shares for an estimated $56,829.
- RICHARD WILMER (President and CEO) sold 27,252 shares for an estimated $36,790
$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANTARA CAPITAL LP removed 16,915,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,173,747
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,226,962 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,732,849
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 6,406,737 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,777,229
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,589,066 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,547,020
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,975,538 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,113,825
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,685,305 shares (+86.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,308,867
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,446,018 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,981,044
