$CHPT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHPT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,363,204 of trading volume.

$CHPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CHPT:

$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRIK GERDES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,317 shares for an estimated $81,530 .

. REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,854 shares for an estimated $80,454 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,935 shares for an estimated $59,899 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,447 shares for an estimated $56,829 .

. RICHARD WILMER (President and CEO) sold 27,252 shares for an estimated $36,790

$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

