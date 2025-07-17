$CHPT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHPT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,652,922 of trading volume.

$CHPT Insider Trading Activity

$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,584 shares for an estimated $40,041 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,140 shares for an estimated $38,431 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,125 shares for an estimated $25,246 .

. JOHN DAVID VICE (CRO) sold 7,858 shares for an estimated $5,231

$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHPT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/10/2025

$CHPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHPT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CHPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $1.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Robert Jamieson from UBS set a target price of $0.65 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $0.5 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $1.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 03/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

