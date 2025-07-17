$CHPT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHPT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,652,922 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CHPT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CHPT stock page):
$CHPT Insider Trading Activity
$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,584 shares for an estimated $40,041.
- JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,140 shares for an estimated $38,431.
- MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,125 shares for an estimated $25,246.
- JOHN DAVID VICE (CRO) sold 7,858 shares for an estimated $5,231
$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 8,173,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,945,201
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 8,136,197 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,922,399
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 5,264,653 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,185,115
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,081,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,864,459
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,931,968 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,773,840
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,872,675 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,737,968
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,764,762 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,672,681
$CHPT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHPT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/10/2025
$CHPT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHPT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CHPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $1.0 on 06/05/2025
- Robert Jamieson from UBS set a target price of $0.65 on 04/17/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $0.5 on 04/10/2025
- James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $1.0 on 03/31/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 03/10/2025
