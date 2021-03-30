CHPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.21, changing hands as high as $22.91 per share. ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHPT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.61 per share, with $49.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.48.

