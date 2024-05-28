Chow Tai Fook Schedules Key 2024 Board Meeting

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited has announced a board meeting on June 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ended March 31, 2024, and to consider a final dividend recommendation. The meeting will also address other unspecified business matters. The announcement, made by Joint Company Secretary Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton, specifies the date but not the potential outcomes of the discussions.

