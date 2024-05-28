News & Insights

Stocks
CJEWF

Chow Tai Fook Schedules Key 2024 Board Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited has announced a board meeting on June 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ended March 31, 2024, and to consider a final dividend recommendation. The meeting will also address other unspecified business matters. The announcement, made by Joint Company Secretary Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton, specifies the date but not the potential outcomes of the discussions.

For further insights into HK:1929 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CJEWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.