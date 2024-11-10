News & Insights

Chow Tai Fook to Review Interim Financial Results

November 10, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has scheduled a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, highlighting potential moves that could interest investors in the jewellery sector.

