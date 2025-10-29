Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (SEHK:1929) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 17.05

The average one-year price target for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (SEHK:1929) has been revised to HK$17.05 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of HK$14.78 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$10.10 to a high of HK$20.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from the latest reported closing price of HK$15.30 / share.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Maintains 3.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.40%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1929 is 0.15%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.00% to 177,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,866K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1929 by 16.72% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 23,187K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,640K shares , representing an increase of 58.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1929 by 172.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,808K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,571K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1929 by 37.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,614K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,563K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1929 by 34.06% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 7,099K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares , representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1929 by 51.26% over the last quarter.

