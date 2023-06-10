Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited - ADR (CJEWY) Declares $1.28 Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited - ADR said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.28 per share ($2.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 13, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJEWY is 0.00%, a decrease of 75.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.21% to 4K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited - ADR is 18.35. The forecasts range from a low of 17.39 to a high of $19.31. The average price target represents an increase of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of 17.85.

The projected annual revenue for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited - ADR is 122,243MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 393.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJEWY by 77.29% over the last quarter.

Systematic Alpha Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

