Is CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CHOW TAI FOOK is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHOW TAI FOOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJEWY's full-year earnings has moved 18.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CJEWY has gained about 78.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.9% on average. As we can see, CHOW TAI FOOK is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Five Below (FIVE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.4%.

For Five Below, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CHOW TAI FOOK belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, so CJEWY is performing better in this area.

Five Below, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved -7.3% so far this year.

CHOW TAI FOOK and Five Below could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.