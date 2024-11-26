News & Insights

Chow Tai Fook Announces Interim Results and Share Buy-Back

November 26, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showcasing their financial performance amidst market dynamics. The company also announced a proposed share buy-back under the general mandate, indicating confidence in its own stock value. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect the company’s strategic financial decisions.

