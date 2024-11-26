News & Insights

Chow Tai Fook Announces Interim Dividend Payout

November 26, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.2 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 10, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. This move signals the company’s steady financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

