Chow Tai Fook Announces Interim Dividend Payout

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.2 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 10, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. This move signals the company’s steady financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.
