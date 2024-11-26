Chow Tai Fook Announces Interim Dividend Payout

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (HK:1929) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.2 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 10, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. This move signals the company’s steady financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:1929 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.