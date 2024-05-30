Chow Sang Sang Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International (HK:0116) has released an update.

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of directors. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the resolutions, demonstrating strong support for the company’s management and strategic direction.

