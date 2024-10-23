Chorus Limited Embraces Virtual Meeting for Annual Gathering

Chorus Limited (CHRUF) has released an update.

Chorus Limited held its annual shareholders’ meeting virtually, highlighting the benefits of reduced costs and carbon emissions by using their own technology. The meeting was broadcasted from the Chorus Network Lab in Auckland, focusing on administrative matters, with the company open to feedback for future improvements.

