Chorus Limited - ADR (CHRYY) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 22.49

The average one-year price target for Chorus Limited - ADR (OTC:CHRYY) has been revised to 22.49 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.70 to a high of 23.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.48% from the latest reported closing price of 22.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chorus Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRYY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

