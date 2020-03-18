Chorus Aviation warns of sales hit due to coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Canadian aircraft repair and overhaul services provider Chorus Aviation Inc CHR.TO warned on Wednesday of a sales hit as airline customers cancel flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it has sufficient liquidity with a current cash balance of C$132 million ($91.26 million).

"These are very uncertain and difficult times for everyone...We are certainly not immune to the challenges facing the airline industry," Chief Executive Officer Joe Randell said in a statement.

Chorus reported sales of C$1.37 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

