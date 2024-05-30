News & Insights

Chorus Aviation Modernizes Fleet, Embraces Sustainability

May 30, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.

Chorus Aviation’s subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP has partnered with France’s Expliseat to install new, lightweight, and sustainable seats on 25 Air Canada Express Dash 8-400 aircraft, as part of a $10 million cabin modernization initiative. These advanced TiSeat 2V seats will enhance passenger comfort and experience, while also significantly reducing each aircraft’s weight by 360 kilograms, leading to lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and improved customer satisfaction.

