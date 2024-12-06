News & Insights

Chorus Aviation Announces Strategic Sale and Leadership Changes

December 06, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.

Chorus Aviation has completed the sale of its Regional Aircraft Leasing segment, resulting in a stronger financial position and enabling a sustainable capital return program. The company also announced strategic organizational changes, including the retirement of its Executive Vice President and the appointment of new leadership roles. These developments mark a new chapter for Chorus as it aims for steady growth in its aviation services.

