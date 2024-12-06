Chorus Aviation Announces Strategic Sale and Leadership Changes

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chorus Aviation has completed the sale of its Regional Aircraft Leasing segment, resulting in a stronger financial position and enabling a sustainable capital return program. The company also announced strategic organizational changes, including the retirement of its Executive Vice President and the appointment of new leadership roles. These developments mark a new chapter for Chorus as it aims for steady growth in its aviation services.

For further insights into TSE:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.