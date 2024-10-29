News & Insights

Chori Co., Ltd. Reports First-Half Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Chori Co., Ltd. (JP:8014) has released an update.

Chori Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 154,455 million yen, a 1% rise from the previous year. Despite a decline in operating profit, the company saw significant growth in net profit attributable to owners, which surged by 40.2% to 7,038 million yen. The company’s forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits.

