Chori Co., Ltd. Reports First-Half Financial Performance

Chori Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 154,455 million yen, a 1% rise from the previous year. Despite a decline in operating profit, the company saw significant growth in net profit attributable to owners, which surged by 40.2% to 7,038 million yen. The company’s forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits.

