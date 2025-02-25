Chordiant Software, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chordiant Software, Inc. (CHRD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $210.60 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $301.63 million, or $6.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chordiant Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.50 million or $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 50.7% to $1.454 billion from $964.69 million last year.

