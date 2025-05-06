Chordiant Software, Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chordiant Software, Inc. (CHRD) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $219.84 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $199.35 million, or $4.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chordiant Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.89 million or $4.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $1.215 billion from $1.085 billion last year.

Chordiant Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $219.84 Mln. vs. $199.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.66 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.215 Bln vs. $1.085 Bln last year.

