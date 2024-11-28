Chordia Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Drug Development

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (JP:190A) has released an update.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. is committed to launching innovative drugs with novel mechanisms of action, aiming for sustainable sales and growth. The company emphasizes strong corporate governance to enhance trust and adapt to changing business environments, with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as its largest shareholder. Despite being a small player in the pharmaceutical sector, Chordia is listed on the Growth Market and is focused on strengthening its organizational structure for long-term success.

