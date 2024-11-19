Chordia Therapeutics Advances Cancer Drug Development

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (JP:190A) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. has announced that the World Health Organization has given an International Nonproprietary Name, rogocekib, to their CLK inhibitor CTX-712, which is currently undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the U.S. This development marks a significant step towards the commercialization of CTX-712, a promising cancer therapy.

For further insights into JP:190A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.