Chordia Therapeutics Advances Cancer Drug Development

November 19, 2024 — 09:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (JP:190A) has released an update.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. has announced that the World Health Organization has given an International Nonproprietary Name, rogocekib, to their CLK inhibitor CTX-712, which is currently undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the U.S. This development marks a significant step towards the commercialization of CTX-712, a promising cancer therapy.

