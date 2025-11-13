Chord Energy Stock Rises Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD gained a marginal 0.7% since reporting better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. Lower operating costs and favorable oil equivalent production probably backed the outperformance.

The exploration and production player reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.40.

Total quarterly revenues of $1,312.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $993.8 million. However, the top line decreased from the prior-year level of $1,450.5 million.

We’re now nearing the close of the earnings season, with energy giants like Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX already having reported. Both ExxonMobil and Chevron topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. For more details, read our blogs: ExxonMobil Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Boosts Dividend Again & Chevron Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates as Production Hits Record.

Overall Production

CHRD’s total production in the third quarter was 280.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoE/D), almost in line with the 280.8 MBoE/D recorded a year ago.

Oil production (accounting for 55.4% of the total production) in the quarter amounted to 155.7 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), down from 158.8 MBbl/D registered in the year-ago period.

Natural gas production was 420.1 million cubic feet per day MMcf/D, down from 421.8 MMcf/D recorded a year ago.

Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Realized)

Average sales prices for natural gas increased to 81 cents per Mcf from 44 cents recorded a year ago.

The company’s oil price realization in the quarter was $63.59 per barrel (Bbl), lower than $73.51 a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased to $1,140.9 million from $1,174.6 million in the year-ago period.

Notably, lease operating costs were $248.6 million, up from $247.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The purchased oil and gas expenses were $340.9 million, higher than the prior-year recorded figure of $329.6 million.

Capex & Financials

In the third quarter, Chord Energy spent $333.7 million on exploration & production and other operations. As of Sept. 30, 2025, CHRD had a total debt of $1.5 billion.

Outlook

Chord Energy’s production guidance for 2025 is in the band of 275.6 MBoE/D to 278.1 MBoE/D. For the December quarter, CHRD expects production in the band of 268.7 MBoE/D to 278.7 MBoE/D.

Moreover, the company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), projects full-year oil production of 153.8-154.8 MBbl/D. For the fourth quarter, CHRD expects oil production in the range of 149 MBbl/D to 153 MBbl/D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

