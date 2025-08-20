Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD shares have declined 2.6% since reporting second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after the closing bell. The underperformance can be attributed to weaker-than-expected earnings and a $539-million goodwill impairment overshadowing production growth and guidance.

Q2 Results

The company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88. The bottom line significantly declined from the year-ago quarter’s $4.69.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $6.77 per share due to a $539-million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Total quarterly revenues of $1,181 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,295 million. The top line declined from the prior year’s $1,261 million.

Weak quarterly earnings resulted from lower average realized crude oil and natural gas liquid prices.

Operational Performance of CHRD

Oil production averaged 156.7 thousand barrels per day (MBopd), up from 118.1 MBopd in the prior-year quarter. Total production was 281.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd), up from 207.2 MBoepd in the prior-year quarter.

Natural gas production was recorded at 425.9 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/D), up from 291.5 MMcf/D a year ago. Natural gas liquids production totaled 54.1 MBbls/d, higher than the year-ago figure of 40.5 MBbls/d.

Realized Prices

The average realized crude oil price was $61.62 per barrel, a decrease from the year-ago figure of $78.89.

The average realized natural gas price was $1.10 per thousand cubic feet, up from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price decreased to $5.80 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $9.99.

Total Expenses

Lease operating expenses totaled $257 million, up from $176.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Gathering, processing and transportation expenses increased to $74.1 million from $63.1 million in the comparable period of 2024.

Total operating expenses totaled $1,583.3 million, up from $987.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, Chord Energy held cash and cash equivalents of $40.5 million. Long-term debt was $918.9 million. Liquidity stood at $1.83 billion, including credit facility availability.

Capital expenditure amounted to $355.6 million, which was at the low end of the expected range.

Outlook for 2025

For 2025, Chord Energy expects oil production of 151.8-154.1 MBopd and a total production of 272.5-278.3 MBoepd.

Chord Energy expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion and an adjusted free cash flow of $850 million for the year. The company expects E&P and other capex between $1.32 billion and $1.38 billion. It plans to complete 115-135 gross operated wells in the third quarter of 2025.

