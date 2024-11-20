News & Insights

Stocks
CHRD

Chord Energy price target lowered to $180 from $185 at RBC Capital

November 20, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Chord Energy (CHRD) to $180 from $185 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s recent Q3 results provided better visibility on the duration of its near-term free cash flow, and its 3-year outlook that shows a maintenance oil production case using $1.4B of capital has sustainability for a few more years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Chord management should focus on all variable shareholder returns through stock buybacks, which “strategically makes sense” at current depressed relative valuation levels, RBC added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHRD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.