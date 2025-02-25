CHORD ENERGY Earnings Results: $CHRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHORD ENERGY ($CHRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $3.49 per share, beating estimates of $2.86 by $0.63. The company also reported revenue of $1,454,670,000, beating estimates of $1,237,330,482 by $217,339,518.
CHORD ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
CHORD ENERGY insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $237,620.
- DOUGLAS E BROOKS sold 2 shares for an estimated $286
CHORD ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of CHORD ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 627,122 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,323,104
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 619,021 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,375,935
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 590,739 shares (+270.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,203
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 468,884 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,821,917
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 432,485 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,566,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 427,782 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,016,271
- FMR LLC added 394,372 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,109,974
CHORD ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.
