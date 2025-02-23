CHORD ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CHRD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHORD ENERGY ($CHRD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,237,330,482 and earnings of $2.86 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHRD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHORD ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CHORD ENERGY insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $237,620 .

. DOUGLAS E BROOKS sold 2 shares for an estimated $286

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHORD ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of CHORD ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHORD ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.