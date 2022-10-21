Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) insider upped their holding by 5.0% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Chord Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CHRD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Chord Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Douglas Brooks made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$123k worth of shares at a price of US$123 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$150), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Douglas Brooks purchased 2.13k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$122. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chord Energy insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$202m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Chord Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Chord Energy. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Chord Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

