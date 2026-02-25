Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) reported $876.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 39.7%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $3.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.72 million, representing a surprise of -3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total average daily production : 272,800.00 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275,336.00 BOE/D.

: 272,800.00 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275,336.00 BOE/D. Production data - Oil : 153,000.00 BBL/D compared to the 151,386.00 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 153,000.00 BBL/D compared to the 151,386.00 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production data - Natural gas : 404,200.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 421,250.00 Mcf/D.

: 404,200.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 421,250.00 Mcf/D. Production data - NGL : 52,400.00 Bbls compared to the 54,137.03 Bbls average estimate based on three analysts.

: 52,400.00 Bbls compared to the 54,137.03 Bbls average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas, without realized derivatives : $1.40 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24.

: $1.40 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24. Average sales prices - Crude oil, without realized derivatives : $56.90 versus $57.29 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $56.90 versus $57.29 estimated by two analysts on average. Average sales prices - NGL, without realized derivatives : $4.88 versus $7.41 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.88 versus $7.41 estimated by two analysts on average. Average sales prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives: $1.56 compared to the $1.38 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

