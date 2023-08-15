Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) reported $912.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $3.65 for the same period compares to $7.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +29.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96, the EPS surprise was -7.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total average daily production : 169000 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 165517.3 BOE/D.

: 169000 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 165517.3 BOE/D. Production data - NGL : 36000 Bbls versus 33397.25 Bbls estimated by three analysts on average.

: 36000 Bbls versus 33397.25 Bbls estimated by three analysts on average. Production data - Oil : 96400 BBL/D versus 95391.7 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96400 BBL/D versus 95391.7 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Production data - Natural gas : 219300 Mcf/D versus 220771.4 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 219300 Mcf/D versus 220771.4 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices - Natural gas, without derivative settlements : $0.95 versus $1.11 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.95 versus $1.11 estimated by two analysts on average. Average sales prices - Crude oil, without derivative settlements: $73.89 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.67.

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD)

