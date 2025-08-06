Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $4.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -8.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production data - Oil : 156,700.00 BBL/D versus 154,037.00 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 156,700.00 BBL/D versus 154,037.00 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Production data - Natural gas : 425,900.00 Mcf/D versus 422,219.80 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 425,900.00 Mcf/D versus 422,219.80 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average. Production data - NGL : 54,100.00 Bbls compared to the 47,590.18 Bbls average estimate based on five analysts.

: 54,100.00 Bbls compared to the 47,590.18 Bbls average estimate based on five analysts. Total average daily production : 281,900.00 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 272,529.70 BOE/D.

: 281,900.00 BOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 272,529.70 BOE/D. Average sales prices - Natural gas, without realized derivatives : $1.10 compared to the $1.04 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.10 compared to the $1.04 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales prices - NGL, without realized derivatives : $5.80 compared to the $5.90 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.80 compared to the $5.90 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas, with derivative settlements : $1.11 versus $1.04 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.11 versus $1.04 estimated by two analysts on average. Average sales prices - Crude oil, without realized derivatives: $61.62 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.66.

Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

