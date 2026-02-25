Chord Energy Corporation Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $84.42 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $210.60 million, or $3.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chord Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72.72 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $1.169 billion from $1.454 billion last year.

Chord Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.42 Mln. vs. $210.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $3.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.169 Bln vs. $1.454 Bln last year.

