Choosing an Employer Health Plan? 3 Factors to Consider

October is a pretty important month for salaried employees. It's the month when companies typically begin the open enrollment process.

During open enrollment, you can sign up for different employee benefits for the upcoming year. Those might include things like flexible spending accounts, pet insurance, and health insurance.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Now when it comes to health insurance, you may have the option to choose between a few different plans. Here are some questions to answer that should help you make the right decision.

1. How much do you want to spend on premiums?

Premiums are the amount of money you pay each month to have health coverage. Many employers subsidize health insurance premiums so you don't have to pay them in full. And that's a good thing, because without that subsidy, those premiums could be prohibitively expensive. Still, it's a good idea to compare your premiums costs under different plans and see what numbers you're looking at.

2. How high do you want your deductible to be?

Your health insurance deductible is the amount of money you're required to pay out of pocket before your insurer will start picking up the tab for the services you need. Generally, health insurance premiums and deductibles have an inverse relationship where the higher one is, the lower the other is likely to be.

If you'd rather keep your premium costs low, then you may end up with a higher deductible to meet. Or, you can choose a lower deductible but potentially pay more for your plan upfront.

3. Is participating in a health savings account important to you?

A health savings account, or HSA, lets you set aside pre-tax dollars for healthcare spending, similar to a flexible spending account. The difference, though, is that HSAs let you carry your funds forward indefinitely and invest money you aren't using. As such, they can be a really big source of tax savings.

If participating in an HSA is something you want to do, then you'll need to opt for a health insurance plan that's compatible with one. That will mean choosing a high-deductible plan.

In 2023, you'll need a minimum health insurance deductible of $1,500 to qualify for HSA contributions, and that assumes you have self-only coverage. If your health insurance plan covers your family, the minimum deductible to be compatible with an HSA is $3,000.

Keep in mind that there are other requirements for health plans to be HSA-eligible. Health insurance plans generally come with a maximum out-of-pocket spending limit, and to qualify for an HSA in 2023, your plan's maximum needs to be $7,500 if you have coverage just for yourself, or $15,000 if you have coverage at the family level.

Make the right choice

Health insurance is an important type of coverage, so you'll really need to put some thought into your choice. Once open enrollment begins at work, take the time to research your options early on. That way, you won't have to rush a really essential decision.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.