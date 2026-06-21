Choose Your Fighter: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF vs. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Key Points

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF focuses on small-cap growth stocks while Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF targets the largest companies in the U.S. market.

Vanguard's ETF has a significantly lower expense ratio of 0.05% compared to 0.24% for iShares' fund.

The iShares ETF demonstrated a higher one-year total return of 40.5%, but it also carries a deeper historical maximum drawdown of 40.5%.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ›

Choosing between Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) depends on whether an investor seeks the stability of tech giants or the high-volatility potential of small caps.

Growth investing takes many forms, from the household names dominating the S&P 500 to the emerging players in the Russell 2000. These two funds offer distinct ways to play the growth theme by targeting opposite ends of the market capitalization spectrum, ranging from the stable global leaders to the high-potential small companies that may become the giants of tomorrow.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK IWO Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.24% 1-yr return (as of June 19, 2026) 26.5% 40.5% Dividend yield 0.3% 0.4% Beta 1.23 1.46 AUM $35 billion $15.1 billion

The Vanguard fund is a highly affordable option for growth-oriented investors, carrying an exceptionally low expense ratio of just 0.05%. By comparison, the iShares fund has a higher cost of 0.24%. While both dividend yields remain low, it’s worth noting that dividends play a secondary role to capital gains in these aggressive portfolios, as the primary goal is long-term share price appreciation.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK IWO Max drawdown (5 yr) (36%) (40.5%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,994 $1,314

What's inside

The iShares ETF is designed to mirror the financial performance of an index that specifically invests in U.S. equities from smaller companies displaying strong growth characteristics. Its top positions include Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) at 3.42%, Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) at 2.15%, and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 1.43%. Launched in 2000, the fund allocates 26% to technology, 23% to industrials, and 22% to healthcare. It has paid $1.64 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months.

The Vanguard ETF achieves its objectives through a passively managed, full-replication strategy of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index, providing exposure to the largest companies in the market. Its 59 holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.41%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 12.48%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.84%. Launched in 2007, the fund is heavily weighted toward technology at 56%, communication services at 17%, and consumer cyclical at 13%. It has paid a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.29.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These two ETFs will likely appeal to very different investors. Vanguard's fund is cheap (unsurpringly, as the fund company has a reputation for inexpensive offerings). And it's absolutely loaded with tech stalwarts. If you've read any of my previous articles, you know where this is going.

MGK's top five positions account for roughly 45% of the portfolio. That's a lot of concentration risk, and they're all in the tech sector, to boot. We're talking concentration on concentration. Furthermore, they're all companies that are investing very aggressively in artificial intelligence (AI), an area where no one has yet managed to crack the code in terms of profits. So the fund seems like a very blue chip, tech-y collection on the surface (in other words, the ETF seems "safe"), but these businesses are pursuing a lot of the same goals, and they're also buying goods and services from each other to further said goals. To this investor's eyes, it's an ouroboros of AI investment, and I worry about who will be left standing when the music stops. (Maybe the music won't stop and I'll look like an unsophisticated Luddite. We'll find out!)

IWO costs more, but I feel it's not expensive by any means. It has a stronger one-year return but trails MGK significantly over the past five years. It holds close to 20 times as many stocks as MGK, and no position exceeds 4%. I'm not saying I'd buy it, but I would sleep better at night owning IWO versus MGK given the former's much greater diversification.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.