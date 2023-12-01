Choose Shared Truckload to Ensure a More Resilient Supply Chain

The holiday season is upon us, and as families gear up for festive celebrations, there's a prevalent concern lingering in the air among shippers and consumers – the worry about on-time deliveries. With President Biden emphasizing the importance of resilience in our nation's supply chain, Flock Freight, a trailblazer in FreightTech, has stepped forward with a compelling open letter addressed to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Retired General Stephen R. Lyons, the Port and Supply Chain Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force.

In a year marked by supply chain challenges, Flock Freight's Founder and CEO, Oren Zaslansky, draws attention to a sobering statistic – one out of every two heavy-duty trucks is running half empty, translating to approximately 25% of wasted space. This inefficiency is not only detrimental to businesses and carriers but also holds dire implications for the environment. The timing of Flock Freight's call to action aligns with this week's supply chain directives from the Biden administration, reinforcing the urgency of collaborative efforts to optimize the nation's freight shipping landscape.

Recent data reinforces the strain on the supply chain – Black Friday sales saw a notable 7.5% increase from 2022, and Cyber Monday surged by an impressive 9.6%. This anticipation of holiday packages only intensifies the challenges faced by shippers, prompting Flock Freight's open letter to serve as a catalyst for change.

Zaslansky highlights the market failure stemming from underutilized truck capacity, resulting in higher prices for consumers, increased wear and tear on infrastructure, and unnecessary carbon emissions. Flock Freight's revolutionary shared truckload alternative, FlockDirect, stands as a beacon of change in the industry. By actively addressing the issue of underutilized truck capacity by employing proprietary algorithms to rideshare freight, FlockDirect not only saves businesses from shipping air but also benefits professional drivers, allowing them to earn up to 20% more per shipment while reducing diesel carbon emissions by up to 40%.

"As our network grows and we achieve further breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive pricing models, we hope to partner with the Task Force wherever possible," expresses Zaslansky. Flock Freight is not merely presenting a solution but extending a hand of collaboration, offering their wealth of knowledge and experience in the logistics sector to support the administration's efforts.

By actively engaging with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the company aims to drive the adoption of innovative, immediate solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a more efficient and resilient future for the American supply chain.

As we navigate the holiday season and the challenges that come with it, Flock Freight's open letter serves as a reminder that collaboration and innovation are the keys to unlocking a more resilient and efficient supply chain for all Americans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.