Choo Chiang Holdings Convenes Successful AGM

May 23, 2024 — 06:49 am EDT

Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd (SG:42E) has released an update.

Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 25, 2024, with key company executives and representatives in attendance. The meeting, presided over by Lead Independent Director Danny Lim Teck Chai, confirmed a quorum and proceeded with AGM formalities. Shareholders were represented by proxies, ensuring their voting instructions were followed.

