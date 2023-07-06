Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (HKEX:3618) Price Target Increased by 15.30% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (HKEX:3618) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.30% from the prior estimate of 2.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.32 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.76% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3618 is 0.09%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 205,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,390K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 90.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 625.53% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,471K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 83.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 327.07% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,925K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 8.54% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 21,880K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,058K shares, representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 13.52% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 18,514K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,487K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 2.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.