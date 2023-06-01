Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (HKEX:3618) Price Target Decreased by 8.77% to 2.79

The average one-year price target for Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (HKEX:3618) has been revised to 2.79 / share. This is an decrease of 8.77% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.08 to a high of 3.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3618 is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 218,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,269K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 84.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 343.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,390K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 90.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 612.56% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 29,058K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,351K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,158K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 18,552K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,639K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 5.32% over the last quarter.

