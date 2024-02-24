Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. (SEHK:3618) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 2.97

The average one-year price target for Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. (SEHK:3618) has been revised to 2.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 2.81 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 3.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.25 / share.

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. Maintains 9.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3618 is 0.15%, an increase of 44.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 252,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,573K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing an increase of 89.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 514.20% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,387K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 83.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 301.51% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 26,251K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 16.99% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,826K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,437K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 12.37% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 18,959K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,578K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3618 by 3.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

