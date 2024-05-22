Chongqing Machinery’s Upcoming AGM Details

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 12, 2024, where shareholders will review and approve annual reports, audited financial statements, final dividends, and appoint auditors for the next fiscal year. Key resolutions include the approval of a final dividend of RMB0.02 per share and a mandate allowing the Board to issue additional shares. The meeting will also address the reappointment of directors and the provision of financial guarantees for subsidiaries.

