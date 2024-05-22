News & Insights

Stocks

Chongqing Machinery’s Upcoming AGM Details

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 12, 2024, where shareholders will review and approve annual reports, audited financial statements, final dividends, and appoint auditors for the next fiscal year. Key resolutions include the approval of a final dividend of RMB0.02 per share and a mandate allowing the Board to issue additional shares. The meeting will also address the reappointment of directors and the provision of financial guarantees for subsidiaries.

For further insights into HK:2722 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.