Chongqing Machinery & Electric Updates Board Structure

November 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. has announced updates to its board of directors, outlining the roles and responsibilities of both executive and non-executive members. The board, including independent non-executive directors, is structured into four committees focusing on strategy, audit and risk management, remuneration, and nomination. This development highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance and strategic oversight.

