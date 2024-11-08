Chongqing Machinery & Electric Plans Key Decisions at EGM

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss key decisions such as electing an executive director, merging two subsidiaries, and amending its Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes on these critical resolutions, potentially impacting the company’s future direction.

