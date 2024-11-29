Chongqing Machinery & Electric Appoints New Executive Director

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has elected Mr. Qin Shaobo as an executive director, following approval at an extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Qin brings extensive experience in management and engineering, having held key positions in several related companies. His remuneration package will include a basic annual salary, performance-related pay, and incentives according to the company’s management system.

