Chongqing Iron & Steel Plans Share Repurchase

December 05, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1053) has released an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced its plan to repurchase up to 50 million of its A shares as part of an equity incentive strategy, with funds ranging between RMB50 million and RMB100 million. The repurchase will be conducted through centralized price bidding, not exceeding RMB2 per share, and will use the company’s self-raised funds. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and incentivizing its equity base.

