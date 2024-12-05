Chongqing Iron & Steel Plans Share Repurchase

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1053) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced its plan to repurchase up to 50 million of its A shares as part of an equity incentive strategy, with funds ranging between RMB50 million and RMB100 million. The repurchase will be conducted through centralized price bidding, not exceeding RMB2 per share, and will use the company’s self-raised funds. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and incentivizing its equity base.

For further insights into HK:1053 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.