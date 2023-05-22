Cholera vaccine shortage will last until 2025 amid surging cases- Gavi

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - A global shortage of cholera vaccines is likely to last until 2025 as outbreaks surge worldwide, according to a report from the Gavi vaccine alliance.

Cholera cases and deaths jumped last year as the deadly disease spread to new regions, particularly areas of poverty and conflict.

In response, the World Health Organization and partners temporarily switched to using one dose of a vaccine that is normally given as two doses. But they still ran out last December.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet)

((john.stonestreet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.